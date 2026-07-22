Kaylee Hottle dies at 18: Godzilla vs Kong actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to deaf actress

Kaylee Hottle died in a car crash at 18. The deaf actress made her debut as Jia in Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and reprised her role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024). Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Legendary Pictures paid heartfelt tributes to the young star.

The Godzilla vs Kong family is mourning the loss of actor Kaylee Hottle, who died in a car accident on Tuesday at the age of 18. Her father confirmed the heartbreaking news through a video message in American Sign Language posted on Facebook. A deaf actor, Hottle made her feature film debut in 2021's Godzilla vs Kong when she was just 13. She portrayed Jia, a deaf and orphaned Indigenous Iwi girl who forms a unique bond with Kong after being rescued from Skull Island. Hottle later reprised the beloved role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, where Jia's relationship with Dr. Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, became a central part of the story.

Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall are 'devastated' after Kaylee Hottle's death

Following the news of her death, several members of the Monsterverse family paid emotional tributes to the young star. Rebecca Hall shared a series of photographs with Hottle on Instagram and wrote, "Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee." Millie Bobby Brown, who appeared alongside Hottle in Godzilla vs Kong after starring in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, also expressed her grief on Instagram Stories. "I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee," she wrote alongside a photograph from the film. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire actor Dan Stevens also shared a tribute on Instagram, posting a picture of Hottle accompanied by a broken-heart emoji.

Legendary Pictures remembers Kaylee Hottle in a statement

Legendary Pictures, the studio behind the Godzilla films, issued a statement on X, remembering Hottle's lasting impact on the franchise. "We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time," their statement read.

READ | Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78; family confirms his 'sudden, unexpected loss'