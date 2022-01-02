Katy Perry wears bizarre beer bra for her Las Vegas show, video goes VIRAL

Katy Perry, an American singer, made headlines after a photo of her attire from a recent concert in Las Vegas went viral on social media. The American singer wore a beer bra during the performance, which drew the attention of numerous internet users.

She also surprised netizens when she poured a cup of beer from her dress. Many people were impressed, while others thought it was excessive and unneeded. Katy was performing at Resorts World Las Vegas for the first night of 'Play.'

While she looked stunning in the dress, many internet users couldn't get over the fact that she poured from her bra. She sat on the stage, according to Fox News, and leaned over a beer cup to fill it with her outfit.

Take a look at the viral performance-

Katy Perry's songs dominated the 2010s and influenced a lot of the music that was popular at the period.

'California Gurls,' ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘Firework’, ‘E.T.’, and ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ are among her hit tracks.

Aside from music, Katy Perry has an autobiographical documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, which was published in 2012. In the 2011 comedy film The Smurfs and its sequel ‘Smurfs 2’, she voiced the character Smurfette.

Katy Perry married British comedian Russell Brand in Jaipur in 2010 for the first time. However, in 2012, the couple divorced.

The singer is currently married to Orlando Bloom, a Hollywood actor.