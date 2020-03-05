Katy Perry sweetly cradles baby bump in 'Never Worn White' music video

The music industry got one of the biggest news of the year today as Katy Perry announced her pregnancy via her highly-anticipated new music video for "Never Worn White". Along with the romantic and dream-like vibe of the video, Katy had some exciting news to share. She's pregnant with her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

In addition to the video, Katie also tweeted about the same and said, "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in any more or carry around a big purse lol."

The music video which Katy released today had everything from her wearing a literal bouquet as an evening dress to an angelic white gown that was fit for a bride but the thing that stood out most was the shot of "Roar" singer cradling her baby bump. Reports suggest that kids are most definitely in her and fiancé Orlando's future, a source had also told E! News that she has an amazing bond with Bloom's 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex Miranda Kerr.

A separate source recently also opened up about the big wedding that the celebrity couple has on the cards. "They have the guest list figured out and many of the details. They hope to have everything finalized soon because they are very excited about getting married. She has always said that Orlando's love for her was different than anything she has felt before," the source added.