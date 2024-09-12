Twitter
Hollywood

Hollywood

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a passionate speech onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral
Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom at MTV VMAs 2024
Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom packed in some PDA at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, as she gave a cheeky appreciation to her partner. The two shared a passionate kiss on the stage, and their photos and videos went viral on the internet.

Orlando paid tribute to his fiancée in a heartfelt introduction, right before her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech and performance, reports People magazine. Bloom began his speech at the UBS Arena on Long Island, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family."

"In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates has brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world. She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere; in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honour, baby, I’m so proud of you. Ladies and gentleman, your 2024 MTV Video Vanguard: Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry", he added.

As per People, during her speech, Perry also made a cheeky nod to her partner. "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and doing the dishes", she said, calling back to her NSFW comments about how she thanks Bloom for doing chores during her Call Her Daddy podcast appearance this month.

With over 143 million units worldwide, Katy Perry is one of the most influential singers. She is known for her camp style, and is dubbed as the "Queen of Camp" by the media.

