Katie Holmes could lose daughter Suri Cruise's custody if we reconnect, says Leah Remini

Actor Leah Remini claims her once-upon-a-time pal Katie Holmes could the custody of her daughter, Suri Cruise if they tried going back to being friends.

Remini, a former Scientologist and the brain behind the show Scientology and the Aftermath, has often spoken against Tom Cruise and the church of the religion.

The Kevin Can Wait star wondered why the Mission: Impossible - Fallout star's former wives not raised their voices against Scientology till date.

"But I keep wondering - why haven't Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents.

"Trust me, Katie's not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It's quite sick, really," Remini told LaPalme magazine (via Us Weekly).

While Kidman was married to Cruise for 11 years, Holmes and Cruise were married for six years. Their daughter, Suri, is now 12.

"While we would prefer to ignore yet another of Leah Remini's over-the-top rants aimed at getting attention, she, unfortunately, continues to incite waves of anti-religious hate crimes," the Church of Scientology said in a statement to the magazine.