Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Anant Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris Olympics final? Full details, weigh-in rules explained

Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris Olympics final? Full details, weigh-in rules explained

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

From Anant Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

From Anant Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

8 most popular chai varieties in India

8 most popular chai varieties in India

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिय�ा ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smit Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smit Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

Meet actress who wanted to be IAS officer, one call changed her luck, gave highest grossing film in Bollywood, she is..

Meet actress who wanted to be IAS officer, one call changed her luck, gave highest grossing film in Bollywood, she is..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

Hollywood star Kate Winslet has opened up about a 'deliberate' attempt to body-shame her on the set of her new film Lee

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'
Kate Winslet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood star Kate Winslet is comfortable in her own skin, and she wants everybody who works with her to know this. The actress refuses to be ashamed of looking like the 48-year-old mother-of-two that she is, by a crew member on the set of her new film, about war photographer Lee Miller, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She told Harper's Bazaar: “There's a bit where Lee is sitting on a bench in a bikini. And one of the crew came up between takes and said, 'you might want to sit up straighter'. So you can't see my belly rolls? Not in your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

Asked if she minded looking her age on the big screen, she said: “The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up.” As per Mirror.co.uk, the star has a bucket list of 50 things she wants to do to celebrate her 50th birthday.

She said: “I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that's a particular hike I've never done, or acts of kindness. I'm gathering a little list.” Kate's new film, Lee, about the fashion model who became a Second World War photographer for Vogue, is set to be released next month.

In June, Kate opened up about how she felt "beaten up" in the spotlight following her role in the acclaimed film Titanic. Speaking of her role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 blockbuster, she revealed that she found it hard to talk about how hurt she was by commentary on her body following her role in it.

She told Variety: "I actually felt a bit beaten up by it, truth be told … I had a lovely family, but all my family saw is 'My God, Kate's got work in a really big film'. One doesn't want to turn around to your mum and dad and say 'it's really hard, actually',” she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral

Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

'At very short notice, Sheikh Hasina..': EAM Jaishankar briefs parliament on Bangladesh crisis after ex-PM fled to India

'At very short notice, Sheikh Hasina..': EAM Jaishankar briefs parliament on Bangladesh crisis after ex-PM fled to India

US prepares to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in war with Iran

US prepares to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in war with Iran

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smit Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smit Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement