Karen Gillan aka Nebula has no idea what 'Avengers 4' is about

Karen Gillan says she is clueless about the plot of Avengers 4.

The actor, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says directing duo Russo brothers have taken extreme measures against leaks and plot spoilers.

"We didn't even get a script, there was no script. Just my scenes. I'd sometimes get them just in the morning, do them, hand them back over at the end of the day.

"The directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but still, I don't know what this movie's about," Gillan told Shoot This Now podcast.

She even claimed she does not know the title of the film, which is set to release on May 3, 2019.

The actor has finished shooting for the movie.

Gillan has appeared as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War and the two Guardians of the Galaxy films.