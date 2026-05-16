Kanye West’s India debut concert called off just days before Delhi show

Ye (Kanye West)’s highly anticipated India concert in New Delhi has been cancelled after organisers cited official directives.

Fans hoping to witness Ye (Kanye West) perform live in India will be disappointed, as the rapper’s upcoming concert in the capital has now been officially called off. The show, which was expected to mark his India debut, had been scheduled for May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The event had earlier already faced a postponement after initially being planned for March 29. Organisers have now confirmed that the concert will no longer take place.

Announcing the cancellation on Instagram, the organisers issued a statement saying, "We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials."

The statement further read, "After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time."

The organisers also thanked fans, crew members, and partners who had supported the event throughout the planning stages.

Ye (Kanye West) first gained global attention in 2003 with the release of Through the Wire and later became one of the biggest names in hip-hop with tracks like Niggas in Paris, Bound 2, and Hurricane.