Kanye West reveals he contracted coronavirus in February, says 'someone had told me Drake had COVID-19 too'

Rapper Kanye West, who announced a bid for the presidency of the United States, recently revealed that he had contracted coronavirus in February. Speaking to Forbes, Kanye shared his experience with the illness and said, "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!"

He further clarified that his illness had nothing to do with his decision to run for the president of the United States. He said, "God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time. You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy."

Kanye said the idea of controlling the spread of COVID-19 with a vaccine, "the mark of the beast". He said, "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed. So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven."

For the uninitiated, Kanye had first announced his bid on Twitter and had written, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."