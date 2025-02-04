Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's shocking Grammys appearance may have caused him to lose a $20 million deal for a Japan tour.

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made the headlines at the Grammy Awards 2025 as the couple stepped onto the red carpet, with Bianca initially donning a long black fur coat. She later took it off to reveal a bold, sheer mini dress with nothing underneath. It seemed that she was posing 'completely naked.' Early reports suggested that Kanye and Biance were escorted out by security for this shocking stunt, but later reports contradicted this, stating they left voluntarily.

In a surprisng turn of events, it appears the Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's shocking Grammys appearance may have caused him to lose a $20 million, which is around Rs 1,70,00,00,000 deal for a Japan tour. The 47-year-old rapper was scheduled to headline two major shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. However, as per sources, the organisers are now reconsidering their options following this wild Grammy stunt.

A source was quoted saying to Daily Mail, "Kanye is just f***ing up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan. Japan is having a cultural awakening about women’s rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Kanye West was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards 2025 for his song Carnival, but lost out to Kendrick Lamar for his track Not Like Us. Lamar was the most awarded artiste at the Grammys night as his song Not Like Us also won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.