Kanye West-Julia Fox confirm relationship with steamy photos – Check out here

With a sensual photoshoot, Kanye West and Julia Fox have confirmed their relationship. Julia also divulged the details about her over-the-top second date in a conversation with Interview magazine.

The 44-year-old artist who now goes by the name Ye and the actress from 'Uncut Gems' posed for shots at a restaurant and continued the sensual shoot in the hallways and also to their hotel room. The pictures, which have now gone viral, show the stars hugging and kissing on the floor.

In a recent interview with an outlet, Fox shared that she and Kanye have been spending time together after meeting on New Year`s Eve. The actor said she met West in Miami on New Year`s Eve and felt an instant connection between them. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night, "Fox added that she and West flew back to New York City, where they watched a play and had dinner at one of her favourite restaurants. The actor also revealed that the duo then headed to a hotel suite filled with clothes for an impromptu photo shoot, that West directed "specially" for her. She said it felt like a "Cinderella moment" to her. "Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don`t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I`m loving the ride." Fox said in a recent interview. (Inputs from ANI)