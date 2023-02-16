Kandahar: Ali Fazal drops teaser of upcoming Hollywood action-thriller with Gerard Butler, hints about his role

Kanadhar-Ali Fazal

After impressing the west with his performance in films like Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal will soon be seen with Gerard Butler in actioner Kandahar. The actor dropped the teaser of the film, and also give a cryptic hint about his character.

Touted as a survival thriller, Kandahar is a race of survival, where Benjamin Wheelier (Butler) tries to escape by road to survive life-threatening enemies. Ali shared the video with the caption, "Watch the tease before the bang for my explosive action thriller, KANDAHAR. You’ll get an idea whats about to Hit and whats about a miss. Just biking through the valley here. Exclusively in theatres on May 26th. #KandaharMovie."

Here's the post

If we try to understand Ali's caption, he has hinted that the mysterious biker, who's travelling through the sands of deserted land is Ali, and he is determined to bring down Benjamin. Fazal is speculated to play an assassin who will make Bejnamin's race for survival a nightmare. As soon as Fazal dropped the teaser, several followers and his fans reacted to the teaser. "India's own Hollywood star - Ali Fazal," asserts a follower. Another user added, "We are proud to see you in Hollywood films even it’s tough decisions for you coz they don’t give much space coz of tight storyline hope you have good appearances all the best keep it up." One of the netizens wrote, "OMG A new superstar is borning in Bollywood who will work in Hollywood and will make proud of our country." Kandahar will release in cinemas on May 26.

Previosuly, the official posters of Fukery 3 were also released, and Ali's absence from the stills confirmed his absence from the latest instalment. A few days after the poster launch, Ali clarified the same, and wrote, "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Will Zafar return or not is what everyone is asking. Sorry friends, but Zafar won’t be returning this time).”

He added that his commitment to Mirzapur, where he plays the lead Guddu Pandit, is what is keeping him away from the third instalment of Fukrey. “Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zaraf bhai has to be Guddu bhaiya sometimes, and the two universes overlap sometimes).” Fukrey 3 will release in cinemas on September 2023.