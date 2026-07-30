Justin Trudeau applies sunscreen on Katy Perry during France vacation; viral PDA photos spark online buzz

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are once again making headlines after new photos from their vacation in France surfaced on social media. The pictures, showing the couple enjoying time together by the beach, have quickly gone viral, with one particular moment becoming the centre of online discussion.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are once again making headlines after new photos from their vacation in France surfaced on social media. The pictures, showing the couple enjoying time together by the beach, have quickly gone viral, with one particular moment becoming the centre of online discussion.

In one of the photos, Trudeau is seen applying sunscreen lotion on Perry, with netizens calling the candid moment a display of the couple's affection.

Vacation photos spark reactions

The viral images show the couple relaxing together during their holiday in France. One photo, in which Trudeau appears to apply sunscreen underneath Perry's top, has attracted significant attention online and prompted a flood of comments across social media platforms.

The way Justin Trudeau applies sunscreen to Katy Perry... pic.twitter.com/k9GFdtJGix — Unhinged (@unhingedfeed) July 29, 2026

Many users described the pictures as intimate, while others debated the couple's public display of affection.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the viral photos, one user wrote, "Justin and Katty Perry's bond is unimaginable. The way he applies sunscreen to her shows how deep they are into (sic)."

Another X user posted, "These new photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit, and I am not prepared. The sunscreen moment alone is sending people into a full spiral. One year in and they’re still out here like this (sic)."

A third user commented, "I am afraid that Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might even have sex live one day. They are really bizarre (sic)."

Their reported relationship

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have reportedly been dating for around a year. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in mid-2025, and the two later fuelled speculation through several public appearances and social media posts.

Neither Trudeau nor Perry has publicly commented on the latest viral photos.

Age gap and past relationships

The couple has a 13-year age gap, with Trudeau currently 54 years old and Perry 41. Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire. The former couple announced their separation in 2023.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand in 2010. They divorced in 2012. Whether the couple plans to take the next step in their relationship remains unknown.