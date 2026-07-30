FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul

Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule, live stream

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Justin Trudeau applies sunscreen on Katy Perry during France vacation; viral PDA photos spark online buzz

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are once again making headlines after new photos from their vacation in France surfaced on social media. The pictures, showing the couple enjoying time together by the beach, have quickly gone viral, with one particular moment becoming the centre of online discussion.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 01:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Justin Trudeau applies sunscreen on Katy Perry during France vacation; viral PDA photos spark online buzz
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are once again making headlines after new photos from their vacation in France surfaced on social media. The pictures, showing the couple enjoying time together by the beach, have quickly gone viral, with one particular moment becoming the centre of online discussion.

In one of the photos, Trudeau is seen applying sunscreen lotion on Perry, with netizens calling the candid moment a display of the couple's affection.

Vacation photos spark reactions

The viral images show the couple relaxing together during their holiday in France. One photo, in which Trudeau appears to apply sunscreen underneath Perry's top, has attracted significant attention online and prompted a flood of comments across social media platforms.

Many users described the pictures as intimate, while others debated the couple's public display of affection.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the viral photos, one user wrote, "Justin and Katty Perry's bond is unimaginable. The way he applies sunscreen to her shows how deep they are into (sic)."

Another X user posted, "These new photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit, and I am not prepared. The sunscreen moment alone is sending people into a full spiral. One year in and they’re still out here like this (sic)."

A third user commented, "I am afraid that Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might even have sex live one day. They are really bizarre (sic)."

Their reported relationship

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have reportedly been dating for around a year. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in mid-2025, and the two later fuelled speculation through several public appearances and social media posts.

Neither Trudeau nor Perry has publicly commented on the latest viral photos.

Age gap and past relationships

The couple has a 13-year age gap, with Trudeau currently 54 years old and Perry 41. Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire. The former couple announced their separation in 2023.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand in 2010. They divorced in 2012. Whether the couple plans to take the next step in their relationship remains unknown.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul
Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule, live stream
Grammy CEO breaks his silence after BTS refuse to submit Arirang for awards
Grammy CEO breaks his silence after BTS refuse to submit Arirang for awards
'Thankyou for standing with students': CJP applauds Ayesha Khan after NEET protest detention
'Thankyou for standing with students': CJP applauds Ayesha Khan after NEET
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement