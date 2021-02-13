'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake issues apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Nearly a week after the release of Britney Spears' documentary Framing Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake has issued an apology on his Instagram page. The singer-actor received many backlashes for his behaviour towards Britney after their breakup. Moreover, amid the Super Bowl season, Timberlake was again slammed for his controversial performance back in 2004 with Janet Jackson, wherein he ripped her dress which exposed her breasts. This led to Janet being more criticised than Justin.

Timberlake's statement read as "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.

The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.

I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."

Check it out below:

Framing Britney Spears premiered on February 5, 2021.