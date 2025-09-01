Justin Bieber wins hearts after surprising Indian bride on her wedding day with unexpected visit: Watch

In the viral clip, Justin can be seen casually entering the venue, smiling warmly at the guests, and taking photos with the bride and her bridesmaids.

Pop star Justin Bieber recently gave an Indian bride in Los Angeles the surprise of a lifetime. During her wedding celebrations, Justin walked in unexpectedly, leaving the bride, groom, and guests completely stunned.

The moment, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, with fans calling it one of the sweetest celebrity gestures they’d seen. In the viral clip, Justin can be seen casually entering the venue, smiling warmly at the guests, and taking photos with the bride and her bridesmaids.

He was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a bright blue fur jacket, while the bride looked radiant in a green saree, gold jewellery, and traditional kaleeras. The internet was flooded with comments from people calling the bride “lucky” and describing the moment as “adorable” and “unforgettable,” although some also joked about Justin’s relaxed choice of outfit for a wedding.

This isn’t the first time Justin has been part of an Indian wedding celebration. Just last year, he flew to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant sangeet, where he reportedly earned $10 million for his performance. That event also featured global stars like Rihanna and Katy Perry.

The wedding crash comes just weeks after Justin dropped his seventh studio album, Swag, which released without any prior announcement on July 11, 2025. The album features collaborations with several big names, marking his much-talked-about return to music.