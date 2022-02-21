Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. Bieber's representative told TMZ that the 'Baby' singer caught the virus on Saturday, but that he is doing fine now.

"He was scheduled to perform as part of his `Justice World Tour` at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness. The social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same."

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement read.

Justin Bieber's fans bombarded him with well wishes after learning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

According to Bieber's website, his six-leg globe tour will take him to 20 different nations over the course of 13 months. The singer of "Stay" will wrap up Leg 1 with a rescheduled concert in Las Vegas before heading to Europe for Leg 2, which will take him to four nations between August 3 and 10.

From September through December, Legs 3, 4, and 5 will include concerts in three South American countries — Brazil, Chile, and Argentina — as well as South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand.

The tour will head back to Europe for its sixth and final leg, which will begin on January 13, 2023. During the three-month tour, Bieber will stop in 16 different nations, with the last stop in Kraków, Poland.

According to a November press announcement, Jaden Smith and TEO have been chosen as the tour's opening acts for all 52 dates. On a few additional dates, Eddie Benjamin and Harry Hudson will join the tour.