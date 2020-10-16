Justin Bieber's new track 'Lonely' has past with Selena Gomez written all over it

Justin Bieber has come up with a new track - 'Lonely' and it appears he is talking about his past with Selena Gomez being public knowledge. He further says nobody is listening and thus his life feels 'lonely'.

The singer who became a star since his first track 'Baby', has actually grown up in front of people. He talks about the journey in 'Lonely' while stating 'Everybody knows my name now, but something about it still feels strange.'

'You try to look into the mirror and you stare at yourself, but see somebody else,' he continues while stating that everything is not the same now and lives have changed, which is killing him right now.

Justin describes the feeling of Lonely perfectly by stating, 'What if you had it all but nobody to call?' He further added, 'I've had everything, but no one's listening'. The singer appears to be hinting towards his 'happy marriage' with Hailey.

He further talks about his past (directly hinting towards Selena Gomez), stating, 'Everybody knows my past now, like my house was always made of glass. Maybe that's the price you pay for the money and fame at early age.'

Justin then says that people did see him sick but it did not matter. Instead they criticized the things he did 'as an idiot kid' (he has been accused of cheating and double dating in the past).

Watch the song here:

In the past, Taylor Swift accused Justin Bieber of cheating on her with Selena Gomez. The two had not been on talking terms ever since. For the uninformed, both Justin and Selena are Disney star kids. He worked in Zapped, while Selena had featured in Wizards of Waverly Place among other shows.