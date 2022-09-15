Search icon
Justin Bieber's Justice world tour: Singer's concert in India cancelled

This is certainly sad news for the fans of popular pop singer, as Justin Bieber's concert in India stands cancelled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

Justin Bieber

Pop singer Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour was one of the anticipated musical events. However, the shows of the singer got cancelled in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel. Now, in the latest development, it is found out that Justin's concert in India also stands cancelled. The tour organisers BookMyShow issued a statement on the cancellation of India's concert.

As per the spokesperson of tour organisers BookMyShow, the statement says, "We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health concerns. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour’s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

READ: Justin Bieber suspends 'Justice world tour' to focus on his health, says 'I performed six live shows but...'

The statement further reads, "While we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to welcome Justin Bieber to India this year on account of his health concerns, we wish him well and hope he recovers at the earliest to be back for millions of his fans in India soon. While the cancellation of the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ has been dependent on factors outside of our control, what is in our hands, is your experience as a BookMyShow consumer and the transparency you expect in the resolution to this situation. To that end, BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction." 

For the unversed, Justin was supposed to perform across Europe and Australia over the rest of 2022 with his gigs scheduled to wrap up in spring 2023. But then he postponed 14 shows after being stricken with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
