Justin Bieber pens heartfelt message for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber on their first wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. From sharing cute pictures spending quality time together to sending out adorable birthday wishes for each other on social media, the duo have set the relationship bar quite high.

So, on Wednesday, when the two were celebrating their first wedding anniversary, both took to their respective social media handles to put out meaningful, romantic and emotional wishes for each other.

Wishing wife Hailey a happy wedding anniversary, Justin penned a loving note on his Instagram account and shared a black-and-white picture from their wedding.

He wrote, "I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl (sic)."

Hailey was quick to comment on the post. "My person," she wrote on the post.

While Justin's sweet note was much loved and appreciated by the fans, Hailey too wished husband Justin in own way by sharing a monochrome photo from their wedding with a heartfelt message alongside it.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over," wrote Hailey.



The duo had tied the knot for the second time in a grand ceremony on September 30, 2019, in a South Carolina resort. The two had earlier secretly exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in 2018.

Earlier, Bieber took to his Instagram page and shared a thought while writing about how ego and power strained the relationships he had.

Justin started by writing about his childhood times in Canada. He penned, "I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music."

Talking about dealing with insecurities while being a teenager, the 'Sorry' singer went on to write, "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it."

Sharing his desires, Justin further wrote, "I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own!"

He concluded by stating, "I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and a future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way."