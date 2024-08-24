Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy.

One of the most popular pop singers Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber have finally embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first baby on August 24 and announced the joyous news with a heartwarming post.

On Saturday, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram and shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby's feet wrapped in a white cloth and wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey posted the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterward with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Reacting to the couple's post, their fans showered them with love and best wishes for their new journey as parents. One of the comments read, “Congratulations Justin, you're officially a father,” Another user wrote, "Congratulations! this baby is going to be the luckiest person on the earth." Another comment read, "what a blessing! congrats."

Earlier, during his appearance on The Ellen Show, Justin Bieber talked about having kids and said, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out, I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do...I think she wants to have a few. Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think...she's just not ready yet. And that's okay.”

However, In May 2023, Hailey told to the Sunday Times that she was “scared” to have children as a celebrity and said, “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child." Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dated briefly from 2015-16 and later tied the knot in a civil marriage in 2018. Bieber and Baldwin had an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, On May 9, Justin and Hailey shared their pregnancy announcement on Instagram with a gorgeous Super 8 film-inspired video from their stunning vow renewal.

