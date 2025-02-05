Justin Bieber, who had been sober for many years, has now reportedly also gone back to his old ways, leaving his wife Hailey Bieber worried for her and their five-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Media reports and rumours surrounding Justin Bieber's mental health and drug issues have been at the forefront ever since the arrest of the singer's former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Now, media reports have claimed that Justin Bieber's alleged erratic behaviour might also lead to his divorce from his wife Hailey Bieber. Reports state that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are facing major issues in their marriage and might consider an official separation.

Ever since the Diddy scandal came to the limelight, Justin Bieber has reportedly been troubled. The singer-songwriter, who had been sober for many years, has now reportedly also gone back to his old ways, leaving his wife Hailey Bieber worried for her and their five-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

A source close to the couple was quoted as saying, "Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage. To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him," the National Enquirer reported.

The media report also claimed that Justin Bieber is "acting out" and is worried that his connections to Diddy could "ruin" not only his career but also his life.

Reports state that if Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber head for a divorce, the estimated net worth of $300 million could also come into play, with Hailey Bieber also seeking full custody of their son Jack.

The source added, "Hailey has had it with Justin's 'woe is me' attitude. Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved. Hailey’s main concern is her son. She will take Justin to the cleaners to make sure Jack is provided for—and wash her hands for Justin as he slides further and further down a hole."

Both Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have yet to confirm or deny any news regarding their separation.

READ | Rekha flaunts her signature red sindoor, reunites with Dharmendra at Loveyapa screening