'Just me, backstage, being a mom': Gal Gadot's photos pumping breast milk backstage on a set goes VIRAL

'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot really can do it all and make the boldest of statements in the simplest of ways without being too preachy or having to show off.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen happily pumping breast milk as she gets ready on a set, getting her hair and makeup done. Gal was seen clad in a comfortable white robe and a cape draped around her shoulders.

Less than two months ago, Gal gave birth to her third child, baby girl Daniella. And performing her mommy duties, Gal Gadot was seen getting herself clicked while 'just being a mom backstage' as she effortlessly pumped breast milk for her newborn. Gal sure made it look like pumping breast milk and getting back to work immediately after delivering a child was as seamless as it appears in the photos. But we are all aware how difficult it is for new moms to return to work and make sure that while they are giving their best professionally, their newborn is safe and sound and well-fed at home too.

Take a look at Gal's photo that has been going viral on the internet:

Gal Gadot isn't the first one to have posted a picture in an effort to normalise breastfeeding to pumping breast milk. In fact, she joined the ranks of other such celebrity mothers who have normalised breastfeeding and breast milk pumping in the recent past like Chrissy Teigen and others.

'Loki' star Sophia Di Martino too had made a case for working mothers. She had even shared details about how her costume allowed her to use her hands-free pumps on set. "It’s not easy being a working mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes," she had written in the caption.

Closer home, in an effort to normalise breastfeeding, celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Amrita Rao to name a few have shared photos of breastfeeding their newborns.

As for Gal Gadot, her third child was born in June this year. She also has daughters Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano, 4 with her husband Yaron Varsan who is a real estate developer.