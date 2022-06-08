Jurrasic World Dominion box office prediction: Chris Pratt starrer expected to earn $325 million in opening weekend

Jurrasic World Domination/Poster

As we enter the release week of the much-awaited movie Jurassic World Dominion, the excitement amongst fans is sky high ahead of the epic finale of one of the most celebrated and thrilling franchises in cinema. Chris Pratt will be seen reprising his role as Owen Brady for the third and final instalment. Meanwhile, trade analysts have been predicting box office collection for the Colin Trevorrow directorial.

Entertainment tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to predict how much Jurassic World Dominion might collect at the global box office on its opening weekend. He also mentioned that in India, considering the advance bookings, the film is expected to get a good opening.

"#JurassicWorldDominion releases in various Indian languages on June 10th Friday..The English version opens with Paid premieres from June 9th Thursday, 4 PM..Expected to open well in India," Bala wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "#JurassicWorldDominion expected to do $325 Million for the wide opening weekend at the Global BO.."

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt recently opened up about his character Owen Brady and his journey with the character.

He shared, "Owen is a simple guy, and his dream is to just hunker down and take care of the people he loves. He has been raising Maisie as his daughter with Claire in the cabin that he built, but we see that she has some real questions regarding who she is and what it means to be her. We are essentially trying to keep Maisie locked up, because we find out that there is a reason she is the most coveted intellectual property in the world, as there is something about her that makes her very valuable to science. So, they are after her, and we are trying to protect her. And Owen has also been doing some side-hustling, helping to wrangle dinosaurs to keep them away from poachers, while trying to be a family man."

When asked if it is his favourite role to date, he commented, "I have really enjoyed playing this character. First of all, he is way cooler than me. And it’s been nice to watch him age and mature over the course of 10 years, diving into the reality of his life. I believe there will be a time when I look back and think that I had the time of my life playing Owen."

Jurassic World Dominion releases in theatres in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX & 2D on June 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.