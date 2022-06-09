Jurassic World Dominion Twitter review: Chris Pratt's film gets mixed reactions, netizens call it 'underwhelming'

Jurassic World Dominion/File photo

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead, Jurassic World Dominion is set to release on June 10 at the Indian box office with paid previews starting on Thursday, June 9 at selected theatres across the nation. Meanwhile, the science-fiction actioner has been watched by cine-goers across the world and the first reviews of the film are out.

The film is the sixth installment in the franchise that began with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001 and got rebooted with the Jurassic World trilogy in 2015. It brings back the trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from the original classic Steven Spielberg film.

The Colin Trevorrow directorial has received mixed reviews from the moviegoers with some of them calling it as 'non-stop Dinosaur action' while the majority of them are calling it 'underwhelming' and 'massive disappointment'.

"#jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them", wrote a Twitter user sharing their review of the Chris Pratt headlined film.

One netizen sharing their review wrote, "#JurassicWorldDominion: It's 'World War Z with Dinos' & plenty of cheese in this final (yeah right!) flashy summer pop-corn installment that provides plenty of CGI action, a very loose plot to get the too-many characters running from point A to B, and (gulp) feathered dinosaurs!".

Another Twitterati wrote, "It delivers the spectacle you expect, but #JurassicWorldDominion feels underwhelming for a finale as it treads familiar ground. Lovely to see the OG trio though and their strand is the strongest, even if it unwittingly highlights how bland the JW characters are by comparison."

"It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise", another review read.

Jurassic World Dominion releases in theatres in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX & 2D on June 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It seems that the recent Tamil blockbuster Kamal Haasan's Vikram will give a stiff competition to the dinosaurs in the theatres.