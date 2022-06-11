Jurassic World Dominion box office collection day 1: Chris Pratt starrer mints Rs 11.50 crore

Jurassic World Dominion Poster

Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, was released on June 10 in India, with paid previews beginning on Thursday, June 9 at select theatres across the country. Meanwhile, moviegoers all over the world have seen the science-fiction actioner and are hailing the flick.

The film has now collected Rs 11.50 according to trade analyst Himesh Mankad.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “#JurassicWorld takes a good start at the box office. Springs in a pleasant surprise despite not so encouraging advance bookings - collects around Rs 8.00 crore on opening day. With paid previews, the 1st day figure stands around Rs 11.50 crore range!”



#JurassicWorld takes a good start at the box office. Springs in a pleasant surprise despite not so encouraging advance bookings - collects around Rs 8.00 crore on opening day. With paid previews, the 1st day figure stands around Rs 11.50 crore range! — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 10, 2022

Ramesh Bala, an entertainment tracker and trade analyst, took to Twitter on Wednesday to predict how much Jurassic World Dominion will earn at the global movie office on its opening weekend. He also stated that the film is projected to have a strong opening in India, based on advance bookings.

"#JurassicWorldDominion releases in various Indian languages on June 10th Friday..The English version opens with Paid premieres from June 9th Thursday, 4 PM..Expected to open well in India," Bala wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "#JurassicWorldDominion expected to do $325 Million for the wide opening weekend at the Global BO.."

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt recently opened up about his character Owen Brady and his journey with the character.

He shared, "Owen is a simple guy, and his dream is to just hunker down and take care of the people he loves. He has been raising Maisie as his daughter with Claire in the cabin that he built, but we see that she has some real questions regarding who she is and what it means to be her. We are essentially trying to keep Maisie locked up, because we find out that there is a reason she is the most coveted intellectual property in the world, as there is something about her that makes her very valuable to science. So, they are after her, and we are trying to protect her. And Owen has also been doing some side-hustling, helping to wrangle dinosaurs to keep them away from poachers, while trying to be a family man."



Also read: Jurassic World Dominion box office prediction: Chris Pratt starrer expected to earn $325 million in opening weekend

When asked if it is his favourite role to date, he commented, "I have really enjoyed playing this character. First of all, he is way cooler than me. And it’s been nice to watch him age and mature over the course of 10 years, diving into the reality of his life. I believe there will be a time when I look back and think that I had the time of my life playing Owen."