Jungkook pens thanks you note to BTS Army for making his 23rd birthday special

Jungkook

Jeon Jung-kook aka BTS' singer Jungkook celebrated his birthday on September 1. The charming artist turned 23 this year and fans flooded social media pages with messages in the form of photos and videos for him. To thank his fans, Jungkook took to Weverse and penned a note for the ARMY. He posted the message after his birthday ended as he passed out post celebrating his birthday with BTS.

Jungkook penned, "Aigoo... I wanted to write a post before midnight but I passed out... Although my birthday ended, I was so moved by all your support and events held for me.

And then No 1 on Billboard... I have no words... I feel like it's so great that I was born I'm thankful and grateful for my parents.

Although the No 1 was in our name please always remember BTS = ARMY, you should consider this as your No 1 you know that right???

Ah, I'm so ashamed that I missed the timing and fell asleep.

I wonder what I did in my past life to have these multiple happy events happening.

Aigooo... Thank you all so much once again. I had a very happy birthday, thank you all of you!

I am rushing because time has passed.

ARMY I love you so much. I wish that AMRYs have many happy moments as well."

Check out the post below:

As per Reuters, 'Dynamite', the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' in September 2017.