Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Jungkook pens thanks you note to BTS Army for making his 23rd birthday special

Jungkook posted the 'Thank You' note on Weverse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 10:48 AM IST

Jungkook pens thanks you note to BTS Army for making his 23rd birthday special
Jungkook

Jeon Jung-kook aka BTS' singer Jungkook celebrated his birthday on September 1. The charming artist turned 23 this year and fans flooded social media pages with messages in the form of photos and videos for him. To thank his fans, Jungkook took to Weverse and penned a note for the ARMY. He posted the message after his birthday ended as he passed out post celebrating his birthday with BTS.

Jungkook penned, "Aigoo... I wanted to write a post before midnight but I passed out... Although my birthday ended, I was so moved by all your support and events held for me. 

And then No 1 on Billboard... I have no words... I feel like it's so great that I was born I'm thankful and grateful for my parents.

Although the No 1 was in our name please always remember BTS = ARMY, you should consider this as your No 1 you know that right???

Ah, I'm so ashamed that I missed the timing and fell asleep.

I wonder what I did in my past life to have these multiple happy events happening.

Aigooo... Thank you all so much once again. I had a very happy birthday, thank you all of you!

I am rushing because time has passed.

ARMY I love you so much. I wish that AMRYs have many happy moments as well."

Check out the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

As per Reuters, 'Dynamite', the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' in September 2017.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major accident in UP: 6 killed as truck hits car on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.