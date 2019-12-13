'Jumanji: The Next Level' Early Box Office: Dwayne Johnson-Nick Jonas starrer opens to decent numbers

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Nick Jonas starrer Jumanji: The Next Level released alongside Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi's The Body today. While both the Bollywood movies had a poor opening, Jumanji: The Next Level performed best at the Box Office.

Jumanji: The Next Level started with 20% Box Office collections, which was better than Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, which began with 8-10%. It would however, be interesting to see if Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Jumanji: The Next Level' or Mardaani 2 can perform better in the evening.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle did well when it released back in 2017. Jumanji: The Next Level is expected to open much better than that film. It, however, might face tough competition next week, with Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 release.

With paid previews, Jumanji: The Next Level managed to mint Rs. 1.25 crore on Thursday. West Bengal, in particular, will see a drop in the collections of Jumanji: The Next Level by evening, since Mardaani 2 has a wider appeal there.