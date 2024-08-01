Twitter
HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors, whose character Kang was replaced by Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom as MCU's overarching antagonist, has spoken up about the development

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...
Robert Downey Jr and Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors has expressed his disappointment over being replaced by Robert Downey Jr. as the chief antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Majors told TMZ that he is 'heartbroken' about the news that Downey's Doctor Doom will now be the main villain in the upcoming Avengers movies, replacing Majors' character, Kang the Conqueror.

As per Variety, Majors was dropped by Marvel in December, coinciding with his conviction on two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault. Kang, who was initially positioned as the new major villain of the MCU, was set to play a central role in 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,' which has now been replaced by Downey-starring Avengers: Doomsday.

When asked by TMZ about the change, Majors said, "Yeah, heartbroken. Of course. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though." Majors also commented on Downey's return to the MCU despite his own past legal issues, including a 1996 arrest for drug possession and other troubles. "I think it's fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love ... and [he's] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level," Majors said. "I didn't really get that."

Majors indicated he would welcome a return to the MCU as Kang if the fans and Marvel wanted it, saying, "Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that's what the fans want, and that's what Marvel wants then let's roll. Hell yeah."

Majors' legal troubles began in March 2023 when he was arrested following allegations of assault by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jabbari claimed Majors injured her during a dispute over his phone, according to VaIn court, Majors was acquitted of some charges but convicted of others. Following his arrest, Majors lost representation from his talent manager and publicity firm.

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU was announced at Comic-Con earlier this month. He will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday set for 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

