Jonathan Majors found guilty in assault, harassment case; fired by Marvel Studios from MCU

Emmy-nominated actor Johnathan Majors, who is known for playing antagonist Kang- The Conqurer in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been fired by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari.

On Tuesday, December 18, a 6-person NYC jury found Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment following a two-week trial that arose from a March incident between the actor and his ex-partner. As per reports, Majors faces up to a year in jail and has been dropped from starring roles in forthcoming Marvel movies.

A representative from Marvel Studios confirmed that Jonathan has been dropped from future MCU projects, including Avengers Kang Dynasty. Majors had a great 2023, with his performance as the main villain in Ant-Man 3, and the critics and the audiences praised Creed III. Majors won rave reviews for the Sundance drama Magazine Dreams in which he played a disturbed amateur bodybuilder.

The history of domestic violence trial

As BBC reported, back in March 2023, the ex-couple, Jonathan and Grace had a heated argument in a car in NYC. Grace Jabbari saw a text message on Jonathan's phone from another woman, which said: "Wish I was kissing you right now." According to the prosecutor when she took the phone, Majors then reported grabbed her, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the head to get it back. The portal quotes her testimony in which she said, "I felt like a hard blow across my head." Reportedly, Grace even told the court that she was left with a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear and "excruciating" pain.

Movies Jonathan has been dropped from

Majors who was first seen as Kang The Conqueror in Loki Season One, was seen reprising his character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After the verdict, the actor has been dropped from Avengers: Kang Dynasty, also known as Avengers 4, and Avengers Secret Wars. As per report by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is on a course to redevelop its plans and refocus on a brand new villain. The body-building drama Magazine Dreams, which won praise at Sundance in January 2023, its fate of theatrical release remains in limbo as distributor Searchlight removed it from the calendar owing to the actor's legal troubles.