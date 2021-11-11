‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’: Pete Davidson mocks Nick Jonas’ acting career

A recent promo of ‘Jonas Brother Family Roast’ that has been dropped online features stand-up comics and celebrities poking fun at Joe Joans, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas. The video shows Pete Davidson, ‘Saturday Night Live comedian’ taking digs at Nick’s acting career, Kevin’s vocation.

Pete Davidson, who introduced himself as a ‘huge fan’, was seen wearing an ‘I Love Jonas’ T-shirt in the video. He can be heard saying, “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I am in a supermarket.” Taking a dig at Nick, he continued, “I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick’s a legit actor now. He has won everything, from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”

He further said, “Did you know Nick even had a hit called Jealous? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.” Hearing this, the Jonas Brothers burst into laughter.

The video has been dropped by Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “For the record, I’ve technically won 19 Teen Choice Awards. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast coming to Netflix on 11/23 #ROASTED @NetflixIsAJoke.” On the other hand, Kevin asked his fans to comment ‘#ROASTED’ if they wanna hear ‘jealous’ by him, on Instagram.

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also shared the video on her Instagram stories, however, she is also a part of the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’. While promoting the video, the actress wrote, “Ready to see @jonasbrothers get #ROASTED? I’m still sore from all the laughing. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast premieres 11/23 on @netflix.”

A few days back, Priyanka had dropped a selfie with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner from the show. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!”

Lilly Singh, John Legend, Niall Horan, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, and Jack Whitehall will also appear on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ as guests.