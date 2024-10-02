Twitter
Hollywood

Hollywood

Joker 2 public review: Netizens get frustrated, call Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's crime drama 'boring, clueless sequel'

Joker: Folie à Deux was released in India two days before the US, but sadly the fans' anticipation has turned into disappointment.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Joker 2 public review: Netizens get frustrated, call Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's crime drama 'boring, clueless sequel'
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga in Joker Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker: Folie à Deux was among the most-anticipated films in October. The direct sequel to the billion-dollar blockbuster Joker (2019) also features popular American singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga, as Dr Harleen Quinzel aka Harly Quinn. DC fans were waiting for the second chapter of mayhem to unfold in the cinemas. 

Owing to the anticipation, the makers decided to release the film on October 2, two days before the US release, to cash in the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti. The movie opened to cinemas on Wednesday, but sadly, with mixed to negative responses. Several netizens on X (formerly Twitter) shared their reactions, and many of them called the film an 'epic disappointment'. 

A netizen wrote, "#Joker2 is an absolute disaster. Director Todd Phillips made a clueless, boring, and terrible sequel to #Joker , completely ruining its legacy. I can't believe they turned it into a depressing musical that will bore the audience. The climax will leave you frustrated." Another netizen wrote, "The positive about #Joker2. The cinematography is masterpiece. The acting is a masterpiece. it's a very well-made movie..but the musical aspect just doesn't work (well there are 2 musical scenes that I like, the Pogo's scene and the Arkham Hotel scene.) but the ending sucks!"

Here are the reactions

Joker-2-1

One of the netizens wrote, "#Joker2  - The Clown Prince of Crime returns, this time in a clown story with clownish screenplay. Also, TIL I absolutely hate musicals." An internet user looked charmed by Lady Gaga's screen presence, "Ahhhh mother you look stunning @ladygaga #Joker2." 

About Joker: Folie à Deux

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him." The Todd Phillips directorial also stars Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Steve Coogan among others.

