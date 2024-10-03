Twitter
Hollywood

Hollywood

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker 2 stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role and Lady Gaga as his love interest Harley Quinn.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 04:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix film fails to beat part 1's opening day haul, earns just...
Joker 2 box office day 1
Joker: Folie à Deux, or simply Joker 2, is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases this year. The musical psychological thriller features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the DC comics supervillain Arthur Fleck aka Joker from the 2019 film, while the singer-actress Lady Gaga is introduced as his love interest Harley Quinn.

Taking advantage of the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, Joker 2 released in cinemas in India on October 2, two days ahead of its global release on October 4. The film has received polarising reviews from the audiences and critics, while some of them calling it a brilliant sequel and others claiming that it has even ruined the first part for them.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Joker 2 collected Rs 5 crore net in India on its opening day. This is less than what the first part had earned on its first day of release. Joker, which had also hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2019, had earned Rs 5.75 crore in India, despite clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War and Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The 2019 release was the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office worldwide. Joaquin Phoenix received enormous praise for his brilliant performance as the titular character and went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. Though the sequel has opened to mixed reviews, Joaquin's performance has once again been appreciated.

Directed by Todd Phillips, who also helmed Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Steve Coogan among others. The musical thriller is bankrolled by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios, along with Todd's own production company Joint Effort.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix's mirror scene in Joker Folie à Deux teaser copied from Indian film? Fans say Kamal Haasan did it first

