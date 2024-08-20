Twitter
Johnny Wactor death: Four suspects arrested in General Hospital actor's murder case

Johnny Wactor, 37, was tragically killed by a gunshot on May 25 while walking to his car after his shift as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:40 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Johnny Wactor (Image credit: Instagram)
Four individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on the soap opera 'General Hospital'.

The announcement was made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wactor, 37, was tragically killed by a gunshot on May 25 while walking to his car after his shift as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles.

Reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter indicate that the actor was confronted by the suspects while they were allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle. The four suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Robert Barceleau, Leonel Gutierrez, Sergio Estrada, and 22-year-old Frank Olano.

They were apprehended on Thursday, and the charges against them have now been officially announced. Barceleau faces charges of murder, with a special circumstance allegation for killing during the commission of a robbery, as well as attempted robbery and grand theft, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If convicted, he could face life in prison and is currently being held without bail. Estrada is charged with murder (without the special circumstance), attempted robbery, and grand theft.

Gutierrez faces charges of attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, while Olano is charged with being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property. All four suspects have allegations against them related to being armed with a firearm during the incident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the LAPD in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I want to thank the LAPD for their work and partnership throughout the investigation and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence.

We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer. Those who commit crimes must be held fully responsible for their actions."

