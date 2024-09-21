Twitter
'Ongoing tension may turn into...': Bangladesh army appeals for peace amid violence in hilly regions

Billionaire Mark Cuban says he would buy X 'in a heartbeat', Elon Musk's cheeky response goes viral

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas admitted to ICU after road accident in Bandra

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

8 unique hybrid animals that humans have created

Seven Indian foods popular in America 

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

The Rome Film Festival has announced that Johnny Depp will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2024 edition.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Johnny Depp (Image credit: Instagram)
The Rome Film Festival has announced that Johnny Depp will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award during its 2024 edition. In addition to the accolade, Depp's latest directorial project, Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness, will be screened at the festival, according to Deadline.

Modi, which portrays a "seventy-two-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani," delves into the artist's tumultuous experiences amid the backdrop of war-torn Paris in 1916. The film also features French actress Antonia Desplat and Riccardo Scamarcio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film's synopsis reveals the struggles of Modigliani, who finds himself on the run from the police. As he contemplates ending his career and leaving the city, he is met with resistance from fellow artists Maurice Utrillo, Chaim Soutine, and his muse, Beatrice Hastings.

Seeking guidance from his friend and art dealer Leopold Zborowski, Modigliani's night of hallucinations intensifies, leading to a critical encounter with American collector Maurice Gangnat, who holds the potential to alter the course of his life, according to Deadline. Following its debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival, 'Modi' is set to make its next appearance in Rome. The festival will also honour Viggo Mortensen with a Lifetime Achievement Award, where he will showcase his film 'The Dead Don't Hurt', as per Deadline.

This narrative follows the journey of Vivienne Le Coudy, portrayed by Vicky Krieps, as she navigates a complex relationship with Danish immigrant Holgen Olsen, played by Mortensen. Their love story unfolds against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1860s American Civil War. The 2024 edition of the Rome Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 16 to 27 October.

What is Amazon founder's Jeff Bezos's empty chair rule for meetings? Know here

DNA Explainer: Why Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test in Galle has a 'rest day' today

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

Mpox outbreak: This town famous for gold mines is virus hot spot with 6000 people...

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

