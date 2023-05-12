Johnny Depp to direct 'Modi' biopic, announces starcast; Al Pacino set to play crucial role

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is all set to wear the director's hat again after 25 long years. Johnny Depp has announced the cast of his upcoming film Modi which he will direct. The actor, before that, will be seen in Jeanne du Barry, which will premiere at Cannes. Johnny Depp revealed that in Modi, he will be telling the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

As per a report in Deadline, Modi will be headlined by Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio who is known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Best of Youth, and Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro. Pierre Niney and legendary actor Al Pacino have also been roped in for the film. Modi is set to go on floors in Budapest this fall.

The film will be based on a play written by Dennis McIntyre and will be adapted for the silver screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. Johnny Depp's directorial will explore painter and sculptor Modigliani’s time in Paris in 1916.

Barry Navidi, the film's producer, was quoted by Deadline as saying, "This is a snapshot of Modigliani’s life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al (Pachino) and I have pursued for many years. Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit, and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true."

Modi will see Johnny Depp returning to the director’s seat after almost three decades. His last directorial venture was in 1997 with the film The Brave. The film starred Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando. As of now, Johnny Depp is preparing for his acting comeback with Jeanne du Barry.