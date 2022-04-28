Johnny Depp sketches doodle in midst of defamation hearing against his ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard has become one of the most-covered court trials of recent time. During this trial, Johnny's calm and poised mannerism is winning netizens, and now they are impressed with her doodle-making talent too.

During the 10th day of trial, Johnny found himself in a good mood, as he was busy doodling inside the courtroom. A video from the trial has surfaced on the internet, and it is going viral. The actor was founded scribbling on the paper notes during the hearing at Fairfax, Virginia, and he even shared his sketch of a woman with his lawyer Benjamin Chew. After Depp shared the doodle with his layer, the latter nodded in agreement. Johnny was in found whispering into his lawyers' ears.

Check out Johnny's doodle

Johnny Depp just sat with his journal doodling is so wholesome



(This also backs everything he's said about always turning to art but that's for another thread)

How much do you wanna bet Johnny is drawing on his post it's right now

On a second day on the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom, Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name-calling" and "bullying" by Heard. "It seemed like pure hatred for me," Depp said. "If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did." Depp said it was Heard who would "strike out" with a slap or shove. During one argument, Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp`s hand, cutting off the top of his right middle finger and exposing bone, he said. The actor said he felt like he was suffering some kind of breakdown and began writing on the wall with blood from the injury. He said he wrote reminders of "lies" Heard had told him. "She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere," said Depp.

For the unversed, The Sweeny Todd actor filed a $ 50 million dollars defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife for defaming him in an op-ed published in 2018 in The Washington Post. Johnny has claimed that the op-ed has cost him his career in Hollywood.