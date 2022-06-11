Headlines

Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

Israel-Gaza conflict: What has happened so far? 260 Israeli bodies recovered at music festival after Hamas attack

Hollywood

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez breaks silence on romance rumours, calls them 'sexist'

Camille Vasquez, one of the lawyers representing Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard, reacted to dating rumours with the actor

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has shared her reaction to online speculation that she had a romantic relationship with her client Depp.

According to E! News, in a recent interview with People magazine Vasquez, who was one of the lawyers representing Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, reacted to fan speculation that she was dating the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She said, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It`s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny, who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now, that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional."

The outlet reports that Vasquez has a boyfriend and is "very happy" in her relationship. She also reflected on the six-week trial, explaining that she cares "very deeply" about her clients, noting that the entire legal team, including Depp, has "become close" while working together."

Read: Disha Patani, Shruti Haasan react to Johnny Depp's win in defamation case against Amber Heard

This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him. And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then, of course, I would do that, whether it`s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it," she told People magazine.

"It`s also an unethical charge being made. It`s unfortunate and it`s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised," Vasquez said.

During Depp's defamation case, he was represented by Vasquez and Benjamin Chew. He had filed the case against Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post labelling herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard`s personal essay did not mention Depp by name. However, Depp`s lawyers argued that her op-ed was part of an "elaborate hoax," per prior court documents obtained by E! News.

As per the outlet, on June 1, a Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp. He was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages, the latter of which the judge reduced to USD 350,000. Heard, who filed a countersuit against Depp, was granted USD 2 million in compensatory damages.

