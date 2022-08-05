Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin accuses him of drugging her before sex

Credit: Ellen Barkin-Johnny Depp fan pages/Instagram

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin has accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of drugging her before sex. She claimed that the actor drank too much when they had sex for the first time. She also revealed that he gave her Quaalude and was controlling.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Ellen Barkin dated each other in the 90s. Also, his ex-wife Amber Heard introduced Ellen as a witness during her defamation trial. Barkin said that she was friends with the actor before their relationship. She claimed that Johnny for the first time expressed his interest in taking their relationship in a physical direction.

As per entertainment tonight, Ellen said, “he came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, ‘Oh, come on Ellen,’ or whatever. I protested a little and then — not too much. And that was that.”

As per Daily Mail, when The New York City native asked her to clarify how it is an assault, she added, “He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f–k.” He further mentioned, “There was always an air of violence around him. He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see.”

During court proceedings, Johnny denied all the claims and called them ‘untrue’. “I do not have an anger management problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp launched his own countermove, just a day after his ex-wife Amber Heard gave formal notice of intent to appeal the verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's defamation trial against her.

According to Deadline, in the paperwork filed in Fairfax County, Depp has put his legal players on the board. He has appealed the USD 2m defamation award a jury in Virginia handed to his ex-wife Amber Heard at their trial last month.

"Plaintiff and Counterclaim-Defendant John C. Depp, II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this Circuit Court entered on June 24, 2022," said the four-page notice of appeal. A legal tactic right now, Depp's appeal is as much in pure response to Heard's appeal of July 21 as it is an effort to try to claw back the USD 2 million award that the Virginia jury gave Heard in her USD 100 million countersuit against Depp and his 2019 USD 50 million complaint, as per Deadline.

Heard's lawyers had announced they would appeal immediately after the jury found on June 1 that she had defamed Depp by publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse.