Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Jack Sparrow? Know here

Photo credit: Pinterest

A fresh report appears to refute earlier rumours that Johnny Depp would be reprising his legendary Captain Jack Sparrow role in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. According to the latest information, the franchise is on pause and Johnny is not expected to appear in any of the upcoming movies in the series as Disney cancelled the planned revival of the series.

In the original pirate movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Johnny Depp played the lovable pirate. From 2006 through 2017, he returned in four more sequels. An upcoming sixth movie, however, reportedly got the axe after Amber Heard, Johnny's ex-wife, accused him of domestic violence. Following Johnny's recent victory over Amber in a defamation action, a fresh report surfaced this week claiming that Disney was resuming the project.

Sources connected to the production company are cited in a recent story from Ace Showbiz, which claims that they "debunk an earlier report that said the actor is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow." A Day at Sea was the working title for the movie when it was first announced by Disney last week, according to British tabloid The Sun.

"Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top secret location in the UK. Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day at the. Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway,” the report quoted.

Also read: Amber Heard calls her trial against Johnny Depp 'most humiliating, horrible thing'

The franchise, according to the latest report, might only be put on hold temporarily. According to Margot Robbie in a recent interview, Disney appears to have cancelled the planned revival of the Margot Robbie-starring series.