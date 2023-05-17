Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Johnny Depp reacts to being 'boycotted' by Hollywood, says he doesn't have 'further need' for them

After arriving 42 minutes late in the press conference, Johnny Depp said, "The majority of what you have been reading for the past five or six years is fantastically, horrifically written fiction."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Johnny Depp reacts to being 'boycotted' by Hollywood, says he doesn't have 'further need' for them
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp made his stunning comeback on the big screen with Jeanne du Barry. Maïwenn directed and starrer premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023, and the actor, along with the team also promoted the film with a press conference. This was Johnny's first major movie press conference after his highly-publicised domestic abuse trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The press con started 25 minutes late schedule, and Johnny arrived 42 minutes after the conference started. The team of Jeanne du Barry started the press con without Depp, and the director assured the attendees that Johnny will join them. As soon as the actor arrived, he stated the 'circus' part of the festival- the drama and controversy that often comes with the experience—has been difficult for him He further added that they all are here because they made a film—not because they have a product to sell. Johnny also stated, "The majority of what you have been reading for the past five or six years is fantastically, horrifically written fiction."

Johnny emphasised the fact that he was out of a job in Hollywood since his legal controversies began. Speaking about being 'boycotted,' Depp added, "When you’re asked to resign from the film that you’re doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel boycotted." Currently, Johnny doesn't feel boycotted as he doesn't need Hollywood, "Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood."

Depp isn't even a fan of the term 'comeback.' Sharing his views on the multiple comebacks, he added, "I’ve had about 17 comebacks, apparently,” he said. “I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere…. Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn’t go anywhere. I’ve been sitting around." Jeanne du Barry was premiered on Cannes Film Festival, and Johnny received a 7-minute standing ovation for playing Louis XV. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.