Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

Johnny Depp has finally reacted after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accused him of verbal abuse.

Actor Johnny Depp broke his silence and has responded to allegations made by Blow co-star Lola Glaudini regarding verbal abuse on the set of their 2001 film.

According to Deadline, Johnny reacted when an episode from the Powerful Truth Angels podcast circulated on social media. In the podcast, Lola mentioned that Johnny mistreatment her. In an official statement to Deadline, Johnny's representative mentioned, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

According to the report, Lola has stated that during a scene in Blow, director Ted Demme instructed her to 'burst out laughing'. She said, “I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines and you’re f****** pulling focus. You f****** idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f****** shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f****** stay.’”

Lola revealed that the incident occurred on the first day on the set. She hadn't met Johnny before that, but he was with a star whom she idolized and was so excited to work with. However, he reprimanded her directly. Lola revealed that she wanted to cry after that.

She recalled that Johnny came to her later as he wanted to ensure that everything was okay between them. Lola responded that she was fine with it because he explained that earlier, he was focused on his character and maintaining his Boston accent, which was bothering him.

