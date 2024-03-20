Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Centre issues notice over birth of Sidhu Moosewala's brother due to...

'He tried to...': Badaun double murder eyewitness case shares chilling details

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

5G data consumption 4 times faster than 4G in India, average monthly traffic increased by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

10 foods that can help lower your cholesterol

Advantages of drinking lemon water in morning

Cricketers who married more than once

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

Johnny Depp has finally reacted after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accused him of verbal abuse.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Johnny Depp-Lola Glaudini (Credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Johnny Depp broke his silence and has responded to allegations made by Blow co-star Lola Glaudini regarding verbal abuse on the set of their 2001 film.

According to Deadline, Johnny reacted when an episode from the Powerful Truth Angels podcast circulated on social media. In the podcast, Lola mentioned that Johnny mistreatment her. In an official statement to Deadline, Johnny's representative mentioned, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

According to the report, Lola has stated that during a scene in Blow, director Ted Demme instructed her to 'burst out laughing'. She said, “I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines and you’re f****** pulling focus. You f****** idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f****** shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f****** stay.’”

Lola revealed that the incident occurred on the first day on the set. She hadn't met Johnny before that, but he was with a star whom she idolized and was so excited to work with. However, he reprimanded her directly. Lola revealed that she wanted to cry after that.

She recalled that Johnny came to her later as he wanted to ensure that everything was okay between them. Lola responded that she was fine with it because he explained that earlier, he was focused on his character and maintaining his Boston accent, which was bothering him. 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP: 2 children murdered in Badaun, accused killed in police encounter

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moose Wala's parents after family welcomes a baby boy, calls it 'significant day'

Not Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Ghaywan wanted to cast these two actors in his directorial debut Masaan

'Ukraine's survival...': Pentagon chief issues dire warning amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

This actress, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis, failed to pay bills, now works for just Rs 100

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement