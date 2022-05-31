Johnny Depp performs at Jeff Beck's UK concert after Amber Heard trial's closing arguements

Credit: johnnydeppfasbr/Instagram

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who wanted to be a musician before becoming an actor, returned to his musical roots. Two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor made a surprise cameo at Jeff Beck's England concert.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday in England. At the show, which took place in Sheffield, Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck to perform their 2020 collaboration `Isolation`, a remake of John Lennon`s 1970 song, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye`s `What`s Going On` and Jimi Hendrix`s `Little Wing`.

For the unversed, Johnny wanted to become a musician. He even testified about his early musical aspirations on the stand, noting that he wasn`t having as much success as he wanted, spurring him to turn towards acting.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Depp and Heard have been in district court in Fairfax, Virginia, since April 11, with each testifying; it went to the jury deliberation on Friday.

Earlier, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Amber Heard`s ex-boyfriend took to Twitter, saying he hopes `they move on` and that both the celebrities are `incredible` at `their best.` Responding to a tweet on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard`s trial, Elon said, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

Elon Musk and Amber Heard had been in a brief relationship after the split from Johnny Depp. Musk and Heard split in 2017 after a year of dating. However, the couple rekindled their love in 2018 but gave up on each other after a few months.

On the contrary, the Pirates of the Caribbean Star had another version. He claimed in a lawsuit that Heard and Musk had begun dating "within a month after marriage" in February 2015.

In 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for her opinion piece in the Washington Post about her becoming a victim of domestic violence. Although she never mentioned Depp, the actor`s lawyers claim it damaged his career and reputation. (With inputs from ANI)