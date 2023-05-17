Search icon
Watch: Johnny Depp left teary-eyed as his comeback film Jeanne du Barry gets 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023

Johnny Depp's comeback film Jeanne du Barry received a standing ovation at its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Johnny Depp is making a grand comeback to the big screen in the upcoming French film Jeanne du Barry. This is the actor’s first major film in years and the first since his highly-publicised domestic abuse trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The film opened the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night and if there was any doubt where fans’ loyalties lie, it was dissipated when cheering crowds welcomed the actor outside the theatre.

Johnny was given the quintessential movie star welcome with fans cheering his name on the red carpet and thronging the venue with placards supporting him. The decision to showcase his film at Cannes has been controversial given that a British court had ruled that Johnny was a wife-beater. On top of that, the film’s director Maïwenn has also had a controversial past. Many have objected to the festival giving a platform to the two ‘problematic’ men.

The film opened the festival on Tuesday night and videos from the end of the screening show that it received rapturous applause from the audience. Variety reported that the film got a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience. The videos show Johnny Depp acknowledging the applause as he gets up from his seat. The actor smiles and winks at the camera as the applause continues. The actor then gets visibly emotional and seems to be on the verge of tears as he continues to acknowledge the applause.

Jeanne du Barry is a French biographical drama, written, directed and produced by Maïwenn and starring herself and Johnny Depp in the leading roles. The plot focuses on 18th century French aristocrat Madame du Barry, who used her intelligence and allure to climb the social ladder and became King Louis XV’s favourite. The film was released across France on Tuesday and will get an international release later in the year.

