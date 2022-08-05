Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck accused of lifting lyrics for their new song

Credit: File photo

American actor-musician Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of lifting lyrics for their song Sad Motherfuckin Parade.

According to Variety, a report from Rolling Stone stated that the duo has been accused of lifting the song from an obscure "toast" sung by an incarcerated man and documented and released by a folklorist in 1974. A large number of lyrics of the Depp-Beck song 18 are strikingly similar to lines from a toast, an often-profane form of Black folk poetry from years past, called Hobo Ben.

Apparently, it had been written by a man named Slim Wilson who was serving an armed-robbery sentence at Missouri State Penitentiary and documented by Bruce Jackson in his 1974 book about toasts, Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me, and a companion album. Wilson, whose name is a pseudonym, is not listed in the song`s credits, reported Variety.

In the toast, Hobo Ben, the man in the song`s title is at a party and says, "Ladies of culture and beauty so refined, is there one among you that would grant me wine? Im raggedy I know, but I have no stink/and God bless the lady that`ll buy me a drink."

'Heavy-hipted Hattie turned to Nadine with a laugh and said, 'What that funky motherfucker really need, child, is a bath.'

"'Sad Motherfuckin' Parade' includes similar lines such as "I'm raggedy, I know, but I have no stink," "God bless the lady that`ll buy me a drink," and "What that funky motherfucker really needs, child, is a bath."

"The only two lines I could find in the whole piece that [Depp and Beck] contributed are `Big time motherfucker` and `Bust it down to my level,`" Jackson told Rolling Stone, as per Variety.