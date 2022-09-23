Johnny Depp dating lawyer Joelle Rich and not Camille Vasquez?

Johnny Depp Jolle Rich

If reports are to be believed then the Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has found love again. After Depp's failed marriage with Aquaman star Amber Heard, Johnny is romantically involved with a lawyer. Earlier it was reported that Johnny is dating Camille Vasquez. Camille was one of the attorneys, who represented Johnny in the defamation trials against Heard.

Later, these reports were quashed as rumours, and even Vasquez called them baseless. However, here's the latest scoop. As per the report of US Weekly Magazine, Johnny Depp has found love in Joelle Rich. Reportedly, the Alice in the Wonderland actor is dating lawyer Joelle Rich who represented him in his UK libel lawsuit against a media portal, The Sun.

For the unversed, Johnny had sued The Sun for naming him as a 'wife-beater.' However, Depp lost that case after Amber Heard’s allegation about her ex-husband turned out to be “true.” The magazine further reported that Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich are serious about each other. A source close to the duo confirmed to the magazine, and said, “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal."

The report even added that Johnny Depp’s new love Joelle Rich is separated from her husband, and she has two children from her marriage. However, the lawyer was married when she met Depp.

In July, Depp launched his own countermove, just a day after his ex-wife Amber Heard gave formal notice of intent to appeal the verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's defamation trial against her. According to Deadline, in the paperwork filed in Fairfax County, Depp has put his legal players on the board. He has appealed the USD 2m defamation award a jury in Virginia handed to his ex-wife Amber Heard at their trial last month