Johnny Depp allegedly loses nearly ₹7 crore to credit card fraud; suspect arrested in Hungary

Johnny Depp was reportedly targeted in a credit card fraud case involving nearly ₹7 crore in unauthorized transactions, with Hungarian police arresting a suspect in Budapest.

Johnny Depp has reportedly been linked to a large-scale financial fraud investigation after authorities uncovered hundreds of unauthorized transactions allegedly made using his credit card over a two-year period.

According to reports, investigators are examining fraudulent charges worth more than $690,000 (approximately ₹7 crore) that were allegedly made using Depp’s American Express card between January 2024 and December 2025. The transactions reportedly included hotel bookings, online purchases and numerous smaller payments spread over an extended period.

The case came to light after a US bank allegedly detected unusual activity linked to the actor’s account and alerted authorities. The information was subsequently passed on to the FBI’s office in Budapest, triggering an international investigation.

Officials reportedly traced the suspicious transactions to a rented apartment in Budapest’s Angyalföld area. Following weeks of investigation, Hungarian authorities arrested a 27-year-old suspect on May 6. Videos of the arrest later surfaced online, showing police officers taking the man into custody outside the property.

Investigators believe the alleged fraud may have remained undetected for so long because the transactions were carried out in relatively small amounts rather than through large withdrawals. Reports suggest this strategy may have helped avoid raising immediate red flags despite the significant total amount involved.

Authorities are still trying to establish how the suspect allegedly obtained access to Depp’s card information. The investigation reportedly relied on digital evidence, including IP data, email records and phone information connected to bookings and purchases made using the card.

The probe later expanded to a second apartment in Budapest's 13th district, where officers reportedly seized electronic equipment and substances suspected to be narcotics. The recovered materials are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Interestingly, Depp has spent time in Budapest in recent years while working on film projects, including Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness. However, authorities have not indicated any connection between the actor's visits to the city and the alleged fraud scheme.

The reports emerged shortly after another incident involving Depp's Los Angeles property attracted attention. According to reports, a woman was allegedly seen entering the actor's residence multiple times over a weekend and filming the property before leaving prior to police arrival.

The financial fraud investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the full extent of the alleged scheme and determine how the unauthorized transactions were carried out over such a long period.