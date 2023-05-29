Johnny Depp advised by doctors to 'avoid all activity' after fracturing ankle, postpones band's tour dates

Johnny Depp is part of the band Hollywood Vampires

Actor and musician Johnny Depp has been laid low by a broken ankle. The actor took to social media on Monday evening to inform fans and followers that has been advised by doctors to “avoid any and all activity”, which means he has had to reschedule the dates of his upcoming tour with his band.

The acclaimed actor shared a note on Instagram Stories on Monday evening addressed to his ‘dear friends’. It read: “I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and SO am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

The actor addressed the rescheduling and cancellation of some of the upcoming performances of his band in the note. “To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire. Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows,” he added, signing the note with ‘sincerest apologies’.

Johnny Depp is part of the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which was formed in 2012 by him, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry. The band has seen guest appearances from notable musicians and celebs like Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Zak Starkey and Christopher Lee over the years.

Johnny Depp also recently made a comeback to acting with the French film Jeanne du Barry, which premiered at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival to a long standing ovation. This is the actor’s first acting gig since his much-publicised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.