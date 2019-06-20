'John Wick wouldn't need two movies to beat Thanos': Twitter can't keep calm thinking of Keanu Reeves in MCU

Marvel honcho Kevin Feige has revealed the studio keeps in touch with Keanu Reeves and has often tried to get the actor on board one of their projects.

Feige's comments come weeks after reports started doing the rounds that Reeves, 54, may be a part of "The Eternals", which Marvel Studios hopes to begin producing in the coming months. The studio head said though he could not say when and if the "John

Wick" star will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the company is keen to collaborate with him.

Asked whether he had ever considered casting Reeves in the MCU, Feige told Comicbook.com that Marvel tries to "talk to him for almost every film we make." "I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it," the producer added.

Over the years, the low-profile Reeves has kept resurfacing as a viral Internet sensation. His latest "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" was a hit and his self-satirising cameo in "Always Be My Maybe" is billed as one of the most entertaining moments in Netflix's rom-com.

He also lent his voice to "Toy Story 4", which is slated to be released on Friday.

