Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

John Wick 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves returns as killing machine, fighting for freedom with Laurence Fishburne

John Wick Chapter 4 promises to have the biggest showdown in the franchise's longest film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:29 AM IST

John Wick 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves returns as killing machine, fighting for freedom with Laurence Fishburne
John Wick 4

John Wick is loading his guns again and sharpening his pencil for the fourth film in the franchise. A sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, titled John Wick Chapter 4 is coming to theatres on March 24, 2023.

The makers of the film released its trailer on the night of November 10, and as usual, the trailer hooks the audience from the word Go. Keanu Reeves is back to doing what he`s best suited for (pun very much intended) -- serving as the killing machine, driving his Mustang like a maniac, and beating the s*** out of guys who dare cross his line.

Watch the trailer 

The trailer has everything that a John Wick fan could ask for. Apart from slick action, it features good use of colours, expansive frames with European architecture, and of course Keanu Reeves, who refuses to give up. No matter what you throw at him, the guy is gonna make a weapon out of it and will be out to kill in no time. The film, whose sneak peek asset received an extremely successful debut at San Diego Comic-Con with over 101M views worldwide, promises Wick`s action-packed war against the High Table and will be the longest film in the series.

READ: Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 first look unveiled at CinemaCon 2022

John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. With new faces and extreme action sequences, Chapter 4 will showcase the biggest showdown John has ever faced.

The film by Lionsgate also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has so far served the audience with a delectable cinematic treat as a director in all three John Wick movies, has also directed the fourth one.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.