John Wick 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves returns as killing machine, fighting for freedom with Laurence Fishburne

John Wick 4

John Wick is loading his guns again and sharpening his pencil for the fourth film in the franchise. A sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, titled John Wick Chapter 4 is coming to theatres on March 24, 2023.

The makers of the film released its trailer on the night of November 10, and as usual, the trailer hooks the audience from the word Go. Keanu Reeves is back to doing what he`s best suited for (pun very much intended) -- serving as the killing machine, driving his Mustang like a maniac, and beating the s*** out of guys who dare cross his line.

The trailer has everything that a John Wick fan could ask for. Apart from slick action, it features good use of colours, expansive frames with European architecture, and of course Keanu Reeves, who refuses to give up. No matter what you throw at him, the guy is gonna make a weapon out of it and will be out to kill in no time. The film, whose sneak peek asset received an extremely successful debut at San Diego Comic-Con with over 101M views worldwide, promises Wick`s action-packed war against the High Table and will be the longest film in the series.

John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. With new faces and extreme action sequences, Chapter 4 will showcase the biggest showdown John has ever faced.

The film by Lionsgate also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has so far served the audience with a delectable cinematic treat as a director in all three John Wick movies, has also directed the fourth one.