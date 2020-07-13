John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston passes away at 57 after battling breast cancer for two years

John Travolta's wife and actor Kelly Preston passed away after losing battle to cancer at the age of 57. The Grease actor took to his Instagram page and confirmed the news with a heavy heart. He shared the photo of Kelly and mentioned that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and fought the deadly disease for two long years before losing to it. The couple has three children - Jett, who passed away in 2009, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

In his statement, John wrote, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

He further wrote, "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT".

John and Kelly had tied the knot in 1991 and they had worked together in the movies Battlefield Earth and Gotti.